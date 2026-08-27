Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka seeks fresh assessment of land acquired for railway projects

JEYPORE: Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order a fresh and transparent assessment of land acquired for the proposed Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway projects, citing concerns over alleged undervaluation and inadequate rehabilitation of affected families.

In a letter to Vaishnaw on Tuesday, Ulaka said fertile, irrigated and double-crop agricultural land, which is the principal source of livelihood for hundreds of families in Koraput, had reportedly been valued at only `2 lakh to `3 lakh per acre.

He said the valuation did not adequately reflect the prevailing market value, agricultural productivity, irrigation facilities or the long-term livelihood loss suffered by the land losers. He also pointed to alleged deficiencies in the land valuation process and inadequate consultation with villagers before finalisation of the compensation packages.

While acknowledging the importance of the two railway projects for improving connectivity and accelerating socio-economic development in the tribal districts of southern Odisha, Ulaka said development should not come at the cost of impoverishing local communities. “Development cannot come at the cost of impoverishing local communities. A fair and transparent settlement is essential,” he said in the letter.

The MP sought a fresh assessment of the acquired land based on prevailing market rates, agricultural productivity, irrigation facilities and future livelihood losses. He also sought the constitution of a district-level grievance redressal and arbitration mechanism with representation from affected villages to examine disputed valuations and ensure their time-bound settlement.

Ulaka called for full implementation of applicable rehabilitation and resettlement provisions, including livelihood assistance and other statutory entitlements for displaced and affected families.

The MP’s demand comes amid continuing concerns among land losers over compensation for land being acquired for the two railway projects.