Lecturer held for pocketing nearly Rs 73.45L of Odisha government funds

SAMBALPUR: Vigilance officials on Wednesday arrested the former in-charge principal of Dutika Sahu College, Laida in Rengali on charges of misappropriating government funds amounting to `73,44,950 from 2019-20 to 2024-25.

The accused, Basanta Kumar Naik, is currently serving as a lecturer in Political Science lecturer at the college.

According to Vigilance, Naik allegedly siphoned off funds sanctioned for infrastructure development works at the college without executing any actual physical work. Investigation also found alleged irregularities involving false billing and non-receipt of institutional equipment against the sanctioned funds.

Vigilance officials further said government grants were allegedly diverted under the guise of implementing automation and digital management software at the college. The alleged misappropriation pertains to funds handled during Naik’s tenure as in-charge principal of the college over the five-year period.

A case was registered against Naik under sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a), 316(5) and 61(2) of the BNS. The accused was arrested and produced in the court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur. Investigation into the alleged financial irregularities is underway, the officials added.