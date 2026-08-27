Nuapada land registration fraud: Suspension axe on Komna tehsildar, assistant revenue inspector

NUAPADA : The state government has suspended two revenue officials including the tehsildar-cum-ex-officio sub-registrar of Komna over alleged irregularities in registration of 4.40 acre of land at Chandhopala village in Nuapada district.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Revenue and Disaster Management department suspended Komna tehsildar and ex-officio sub-registrar Sarbeswar Jal with immediate effect.

The order stated that disciplinary proceedings against Jal were contemplated, and draft charges and relevant documents against him be furnished to the department for further action. Deputy collector Sourabh Kumar Bisi has been assigned the additional charge of Komna tehsildar.

The action comes days after Jal was relieved of his duties amid a probe into the controversial transaction.

Similarly, Nuapada collector Madhusudan Dash suspended assistant revenue inspector (RI) and dealing clerk Ramnath Mishra over the alleged land registration fraud.

The developments follow allegations that 4.40 acre of land belonging to Chandhopala resident Satyanarayan Pradhani was allegedly sold without his knowledge using a purported fake identity and Aadhaar card. After an investigation was initiated into the alleged fraud, the disputed land was subsequently restored to the original khata in the revenue records, though officials clarified that cancellation of a registered sale deed can only be ordered by a competent civil court.

The administration is expected to examine the responsibilities of officials involved in land records, mutation and registration as the inquiry progresses.