Odisha BJP to launch Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to mark PM's 25 years service

BHUBANESWAR: The state BJP will launch a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, with welfare, social service and awareness programmes across Odisha.

A state-level workshop to chalk out the campaign was held at the BJP state headquarters on Wednesday under the chairmanship of state president Manmohan Samal. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ministers Rabi Narayan Naik, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Sampad Chandra Swain, senior leaders, district presidents and coordinators attended the meeting.

Mahapatra, convenor of the state-level committee for the campaign, said the objective was to strengthen the spirit of service and social responsibility among people. The campaign will focus on the poor, women, youth, farmers and other disadvantaged sections, besides promoting cleanliness, healthcare, environmental protection and social awareness.

“From service to resolve and from resolve to an empowered India” will be the guiding theme, Mahapatra said. The campaign will begin on September 17, Modi’s birthday, with a symbolic lighting programme at homes. Blood donation camps and other community service initiatives will be organised at the state, district and block levels.

Schools and colleges will hold competitions highlighting Modi’s years in public service, welfare initiatives and the vision of a developed India. Cultural and street-theatre programmes will also be organised in educational institutions, panchayats, community centres and other public places to highlight government welfare schemes and development initiatives.

Public campaigns showcasing beneficiaries of government programmes will also be held. Youth, startups, professionals and digital creators will be involved in innovation and awareness initiatives.

The campaign will culminate in the Jansevak Mahakumbh on October 17, which is expected to bring together around 1.25 lakh representatives from panchayats to Parliament. A collective rendition of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram is planned at the event.