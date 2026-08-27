Odisha government pitches port-led ecosystem to chemical investors

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Wednesday pitched its port-led industrial ecosystem, feedstock access and policy incentives as key advantages for attracting investments in chemicals, petrochemicals and allied manufacturing at a global CEO roundtable in New Delhi.

The state made the pitch at the Global CEO Roundtable on India’s Chemicals Sector: Charting the Path to USD 1 trillion by 2040, organised by the department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in partnership with Invest India.

The state showcased the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip, anchored by Indian Oil Corporation’s refinery and petrochemicals complex, the port-based industrial complex at Dhamra and industrial areas near Gopalpur Port. Chemicals, petrochemicals and technical textiles are thrust sectors under Odisha’s Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and are eligible for the highest bracket of investment incentives.

Additional chief secretary, Industries department Hemant Sharma highlighted Odisha’s long coastline, major ports, industrial land, feedstock availability and reliable utilities. He outlined opportunities in chemicals, petrochemicals, plastics and allied manufacturing, with a focus on downstream value addition and job creation.

On the sidelines, the state delegation held discussions with prospective investors exploring projects in titanium pigments, adhesives, BOPP films and fertilisers. Discussions covered project locations, infrastructure, utilities, incentives and regulatory facilitation.