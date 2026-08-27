Odisha government says speedy relief, restoration is priority as flood situation improves

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Wednesday said it is ensuring speedy relief and assistance to flood-hit people even as rains subsided and normalcy began returning to most affected areas.

The government, meanwhile, continued to closely monitor Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Jajpur, where 80,284 people in nine blocks remain affected.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said the safety of people and quick assistance were being accorded the highest priority, with focus on reaching relief materials, food, drinking water and essential health services to affected areas.

Communication has been restored to 775 affected villages, while 57 rescue teams have evacuated 76,051 people to safer places using boats. More than 5.25 lakh people are being provided cooked food through 87 free kitchens, it added.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said there was no shortage of rescue forces, food, safe drinking water, medicines or relief materials anywhere in the state. The administration, he said, was prepared to mobilise additional resources according to requirements.

The administration has now shifted its focus to restoration work. The SRC said breaches on the left bank of the Baitarani at Anandapur in Keonjhar and the right bank of the Baitarani-Kani river system at Tarapada gram panchayat in Jajpur were being closely monitored.

Alternative communication arrangements are being made in Anandapur municipality, Tarapada gram panchayat in Dasarathpur block and Naubanka village under Jari gram panchayat in Binjharpur block of Jajpur.