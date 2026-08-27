Odisha police rescued five minor girls from human trafficking from Hyderabad

BERHAMPUR: Continuing its crackdown on human trafficking, Gajapati police rescued five minor girls from Hyderabad in Telangana on Tuesday.

The girls were allegedly trafficked from the bordering areas of Rayagada, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts on the pretext of providing employment outside the state.

The incident came to light after a woman sarpanch of Adava lodged a complaint with police alleging trafficking of women and minor girls from the area. Based on the complaint, Adava police registered a case on August 17 and launched an investigation under the supervision of R Udaygiri SDPO Rakesh Sahoo.

During investigation, police received information that the girls had been taken to Hyderabad. The alleged involvement of one Rajkumar Bastray in the trafficking and transportation of the girls was also ascertained. A special police team was subsequently sent to Hyderabad where it conducted searches and verification at multiple locations and traced all the five minors.

Sahoo said the rescued girls belong to economically disadvantaged tribal communities and had reportedly dropped out of school. Preliminary investigation indicated that their Aadhaar details were allegedly manipulated to show them as adults, facilitating their trafficking and exploitation for monetary gain.

Police arrested the prime accused and alleged mastermind of the trafficking racket and produced him in court at Hyderabad with a prayer to take him on remand.