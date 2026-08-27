Proposed nuclear power plant runs into local resistance in Nabarangpur

UMERKOTE : Hundreds of residents including tribals and environmental activists took to the streets on Tuesday afternoon to oppose the proposed nuclear plant at Pujariguda in Nabarangpur’s Tentulikhunti block.

Carrying banners and raising slogans against the project, people from all the blocks of the district including women participated in the protest march which was taken out in Nabarangpur town.

The agitators voiced strong opposition to the proposed project, alleging that it could lead to displacement, environmental degradation and long-term health concerns for the local population.

The protesters expressed apprehension that the proposed project could affect fertile agricultural land, forests and local water sources. They also raised concerns over the possible impact of radiation and other hazards associated with a large-scale nuclear facility on public health and future generations.

Loss of ancestral land and livelihoods emerged as another major concern. Farmers and tribal communities said acquisition of their land for the project could deprive them of their traditional sources of livelihood.

Former Nabarangpur MP and BJD leader Pradeep Majhi strongly criticised the BJP government, alleging that the interests and concerns of tribal communities were being neglected in the name of development. He questioned whether development could be justified if it comes at the cost of tribal land, livelihoods, forests and the environment.