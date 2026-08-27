Western Odisha farmers oppose Agristack registration process

SAMBALPUR: The Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) has opposed the ongoing Agristack registration process, alleging that unresolved land-related issues and technical problems could deprive genuine farmers of the benefits of the government’s paddy procurement system.

At a meeting held here on Wednesday, the farmers’ body placed a 10-point charter of demands including suspension of Agristack registration until land settlement and other complicated land records issues are resolved. It also demanded that the ‘Kalam-2’ revision be kept on hold until genuine landowners receive pattas.

The outfit demanded special panchayat-level camps to resolve land disputes and issue pattas, suspension of the hi-tech land management system, and extension of farmer registration till September. It also sought a single token based on registered acreage and opposed mandatory Aadhaar/iris authentication until sharecroppers are legally recognised.

Farmer leaders demanded continuation of last year’s procurement system, inclusion of paddy grown on debottar, forest and disputed land, and measures to promote non-paddy crops, including infrastructure, storage, processing and assured markets. They also sought streamlined paddy procurement and announced `3,100 per quintal price.

The meeting criticised the government for framing procurement policies without adequate consultation with farmers. The outfit announced memorandums containing the demands would be submitted to the state government through collectors of the districts across western Odisha on August 31.

Awareness programmes to sensitise farmers on the 10 demands would be held across the districts after Nuakhai followed by a massive rally before the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Range) in the first week of November.