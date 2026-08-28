150 km away, Balangir police bust gang with Rs 3 cr in stolen gold and silver

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR : Balangir police have busted a seven-member gang allegedly involved in multiple burglaries and a dacoity in Sindhekela and recovered around 2 kg of gold and 25 kg of silver from their possession. The seized precious metals are estimated to be worth around `3 crore, police said.

The investigation took a special team, constituted under the direction of Balangir SP Abhilash G, to Panasguda village in the Kalyansinghpur area of Rayagada district where the gang’s lead members lived.

The arrests led to the detection of three cases registered at Sindhekela police station, including the theft of gold and silver ornaments from Duarseni Temple and a dacoity at the residence of a local businessman.

The accused were identified as Ishwar Naik (24), Trilochan Bag (25), Harischandra Naik (24), Sukant Bag (28), Barbil Naik (26), Nandalonda Pani (35) and Nabin Majhi (25).

According to police, the gang first targeted Duarseni Temple, stealing gold and silver ornaments and damaging temple property, including the deity’s dress and image.

The gang subsequently targeted another house but found little of value. On August 23, they allegedly broke into the residence of 65-year-old businessman Phulchand Jain at Sindhekela in the wee hours, assaulted Jain and his family members and fled with gold, silver and cash.

Based on scientific investigation, analysis of technical evidence and coordinated raids, police zeroed in on the gang members in Rayagada. Five teams were formed and deployed at different locations in the district, leading to the recovery of around 2 kg of gold, 25 kg of silver and `10 lakh in cash.

Police said the gang members deliberately avoided using mobile phones during their criminal activities to evade surveillance. However, they used a white Mahindra Bolero and failed to change its original registration plate.