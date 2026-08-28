Case of kidnap & murder of farmer cracked by Rourkela police after two years, two arrested

ROURKELA: Around two and a half years after a 44-year-old farmer was kidnapped from Jhirpani weekly market and found murdered in Simdega district of adjacent Jharkhand, Rourkela police cracked the case on Thursday with the arrested of two accused persons.

The accused are Sardhan Sharma (48) of Jharkhand and Ajay Patra (33) of Rourkela. Police said the duo was involved in the kidnap and murder of Mangal Oram, a resident of Jamberna village in Bisra.

According to reports, Oram had come to Jhirpani weekly market on February 28, 2024 carrying vegetable crops in his Mahindra pickup van. However, he suddenly went missing from the market with his vehicle under mysterious circumstances. His family members lodged a missing complaint and also met the then Rourkela SP suspecting foul play.

Subsequent investigation revealed that three persons had kidnapped Oram with his van on the pretext of hiring his vehicle. On March 8, 2024, the farmer’s body was found in a waterlogged agriculture field at Kharwagada under Jaldega police limits in Simdega district of Jharkhand.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said a case of kidnapping, robbery and murder was registered at Jhirpani police station after recovery of Oram’s body. During investigation, police found that the accused approached Oram on the pretext of hiring his vehicle to transport goods. On the way, they offered him sedative-laced tea. When Oram fell unconscious, the accused took him in the van to Kharwagada. Subsequently, they dumped him in the waterlogged agriculture field where he died of drowning, Wadhwani said.

The SP further said the accused later sold the stolen pickup van for Rs 1.70 lakh. The vehicle has been recovered. Another accused person is absconding and efforts are on the nab him, he added. Police said the accused persons have multiple criminal antecedents involving theft and robbery. Further investigation is underway.