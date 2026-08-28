Charan Singh Meena takes charge as DIG of Odisha Police Northern Range, urban system in focus

SAMBALPUR: Charan Singh Meena on Thursday assumed charge as the new DIG of Northern Range. He took charge from outgoing IG Himansu Lal.

With the change of guard, the more than a decade-old proposal for introduction of the commissionerate police system in Sambalpur has once again come into focus. The issue assumes significance amid an increasing population, urban crime, traffic management challenges and concerns over public confidence in policing in Sambalpur.

At present, police in Sambalpur continue to depend on the district administration for several executive and magisterial interventions. Under a Commissionerate system, such powers are vested with the police commissioner, enabling quicker decisions on law and order and other policing matters.

The shortcomings of the existing arrangement became particularly evident during the violence in Sambalpur in 2023, when police had to depend on the district administration for several administrative decisions. A commissionerate structure could have enabled the police to respond more swiftly in such situations.

A senior police official said the commissionerate police system would strengthen policing in Sambalpur through increased manpower, better infrastructure and funding. It would also improve public safety with wider CCTV coverage, organised patrolling and better traffic management, while dedicated units could address crimes against women. Enhanced intelligence gathering could further help curb illegal activities such as smuggling and illicit contraband trades.