CM Mohan Charan Majhi takes a dig at BJD president Naveen Patnaik for Ganjam district’s neglect

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday lit into the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), accusing it of using Ganjam as an ‘impregnable fortress’ for 24 years while ignoring the plight of its people.

Attending a special programme held at Golabandh here, the CM said the previous government only engaged in publicity politics and kept the future of Ganjam people buried under files for years together.

Taking a dig at former chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik who represents Ganjam, Majhi said the district gave the state a chief minister for five consecutive terms. However, the previous government neglected Ganjam’s development.

“”Nearly two years ago, the people formed a double-engine government in the state. From day one, our government has been committed to Ganjam’s all-round development and the welfare of its people,” he said.

The CM further said development was not merely about making promises but about resolving people’s problems permanently. “They (BJD) used to hide problems under files; we are opening the way to solutions. We are giving a new direction to Ganjam’s economy and the employment of its youth,” he added.

Majhi announced a special rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package of `75.60 crore for 1,371 displaced Nolia families of Golabandh. These families were displaced in 1984 following transfer of their land for the establishment of the Army Air Defence College.

Under the package, each of the 1,371 eligible families will receive a one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh through direct benefit transfer, involving Rs 68.55 crore. The government has also allocated `4.25 crore to complete 998 houses. Another Rs 2.80 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructure development at New Kirtipur Colony.

The CM also handed over land pattas to 96 of the 112 families displaced by the Cheligada medium irrigation project.