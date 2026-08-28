In Balangir 14-year-old boy stabbed to death by another minor over card game

BALANGIR: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by another minor following a quarrel during a card game at Roath village under Agalpur police limits in Balangir district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sahil Patel of Roath.

According to reports, Sahil was playing cards with his friends, including the 14-year-old accused, at the village club at around 11 am. Suddenly, a heated argument reportedly broke out between the two teenagers.

Following the quarrel, the accused left the spot and returned with a knife. During the ensuing confrontation, he allegedly stabbed Sahil. The victim collapsed at the spot and was immediately rushed to Agalpur hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The incident sparked tension in Roath with local residents gathering outside Agalpur police station and demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The villagers expressed shock over the incident, particularly because both the victim and the accused were minors.

Police subsequently took the minor accused into custody and registered a murder case. The deceased’s body was sent to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Later in the day, Balangir sub-divisional police officer Saroj Upadhyay visited the village to take stock of the situation. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal stabbing and also examining statements from eyewitnesses and others present at the village club. Further action will be taken based on the investigation and postmortem report, said police.