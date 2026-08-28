In Odisha over one crore beneficiaries to receive Subhadra scheme instalment today

BHUBANESWAR: More than 1.03 crore beneficiaries will receive the fifth instalment of financial assistance under the Subhadra scheme on Friday, coinciding with Rakhi Purnima. The state government will transfer Rs 5,160 crore to the bank account of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in a post on X that Subhadra scheme is a firm step towards making women of Odisha empowered and self-reliant. “Subhadra Yojana is the biggest women welfare scheme of Odisha," the chief minister said.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said as many as 1,03,26,162 beneficiaries will receive the assistance at a state-level function in Nayagarh. Of them, at least 2,21,054 beneficiaries will receive the money for the first time, she said.

The deputy CM said officials and bank representatives concerned had earlier been asked to complete the DBT process within the stipulated timeline, strengthen banking arrangements and take all necessary steps to ensure that beneficiaries face no inconvenience during the disbursement.