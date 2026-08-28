Two Chinese survivors of sunken Panama-flagg bulk carrier arrive at Paradip port

PARADIP: The two Chinese survivors of the Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Ocean Winner, which sank in the Bay of Bengal with 22 crew members still missing, were brought to Paradip onboard Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Varad on Thursday.

The survivors, identified as Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe, were rescued by the merchant vessel MT Aispos on August 22 after being found adrift on a life raft during search and rescue operation.

They were provided medical assistance during their journey to Paradip and subsequently handed over to the shipping agency, James Mackintosh and Co. Pvt. Ltd, in the presence of Paradip additional SP Ajinkya Mane and DSP, Immigration Saroj Kant Behera. Later, both the Chinese nationals were admitted to the Paradip Port hospital for treatment.

During initial questioning, the survivors were unable to provide information about the cause of the vessel’s sinking due to language barrier. Interpreters are expected to arrive in Paradip on Thursday night to facilitate their interrogation.

Mane said the two survivors were safely handed over to the shipping agency concerned after their treatment at the port hospital. “The cause of the sinking of the vessel has not yet been ascertained as we were not able to interrogate the survivors due to language barrier. They will be questioned again with the help of an interpreter,” he said.

The police officer said so far, no FIR had been registered as the incident occurred in international maritime waters, although the search and rescue operation was conducted off Odisha coast.