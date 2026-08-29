3.6 tonne adulterated food products destroyed across Odisha in three-day drive

BHUBANESWAR: As the statewide food safety crackdown continues, enforcement teams seized and destroyed over 3,605 kg of stale and adulterated sweets and food products from across the districts in a three-day drive ahead of Raksha Bandhan.
The drive, which was conducted from August 25 to 27, covered all 30 districts and six major urban local bodies including Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur.
During the operation, joint raid teams collected 475 suspected food samples for chemical analysis, imposed penalties to the tune of Rs 2.85 lakh. Notices have also been served to 189 food establishments for violation violation of food safety standards as well as hygiene practices.
Among the urban local bodies, areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded the highest seizure at 787 kg, followed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation at 570 kg, Rourkela Municipal Corporation at 123 kg, Berhampur Municipal Corporation at 114 kg, Puri Municipal Corporation at 78 kg and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation at 42 kg.
Puri recorded seizure of 120 kg of food products, followed by Balasore at 98 kg, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara 95 kg each, Ganjam at 88 kg, Jajpur at 77 kg, Sundargarh at 70 kg, at Balangir 66 kg, Khurda at 62 kg, Angul at 60 kg and Keonjhar at 55 kg.
Around 64 suspected adulteration samples were collected in Berhampur, 61 in Bhubaneswar and 28 in Cuttack. Districtwise, Ganjam reported collection of 40 samples, Koraput 39 and Balangir 22.
Penalties were highest in BMC jurisdiction at Rs 68,500. Besides, the fine amount also remained Rs 44,000 in Kendrapara, Rs 34,000 in Berhampur, Rs 31,500 in Bhadrak and Rs 28,000 in Dhenkanal.
State food safety commissioner Poma Tudu directed all food safety teams to continue the enforcement activities and keep strict vigil on the offenders. She also asked officials concerned to ensure proper legal action against such individuals. The food establishments and vendors were also warned about more strenuous action in the coming days in the interest of public health.
FSSAI designated officer Pratikshya Das Mahapatra said legal action will be taken after the chemical analysis reports are received and replies are obtained from the food establishments that were served notices.
Meanwhile, raids continued in parts of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore and Koraput on Friday against adulterated paneer and other food products. Outlet of a global restaurant chain was raided in Cuttack, while two paneer manufacturing units were sealed on the grounds of unsafe practices, sources said.
Officials said a total of 61 food safety teams have been formed across the state for regular inspection in coordination with Home and Housing and Urban Development departments and urban local bodies.