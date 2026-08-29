3.6 tonne adulterated food products destroyed across Odisha in three-day drive

BHUBANESWAR: As the statewide food safety crackdown continues, enforcement teams seized and destroyed over 3,605 kg of stale and adulterated sweets and food products from across the districts in a three-day drive ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

The drive, which was conducted from August 25 to 27, covered all 30 districts and six major urban local bodies including Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

During the operation, joint raid teams collected 475 suspected food samples for chemical analysis, imposed penalties to the tune of Rs 2.85 lakh. Notices have also been served to 189 food establishments for violation violation of food safety standards as well as hygiene practices.

Among the urban local bodies, areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded the highest seizure at 787 kg, followed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation at 570 kg, Rourkela Municipal Corporation at 123 kg, Berhampur Municipal Corporation at 114 kg, Puri Municipal Corporation at 78 kg and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation at 42 kg.

Puri recorded seizure of 120 kg of food products, followed by Balasore at 98 kg, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara 95 kg each, Ganjam at 88 kg, Jajpur at 77 kg, Sundargarh at 70 kg, at Balangir 66 kg, Khurda at 62 kg, Angul at 60 kg and Keonjhar at 55 kg.

Around 64 suspected adulteration samples were collected in Berhampur, 61 in Bhubaneswar and 28 in Cuttack. Districtwise, Ganjam reported collection of 40 samples, Koraput 39 and Balangir 22.