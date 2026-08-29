Bhubaneswar police held BJD's ex-minister son over cheating case filed by MP Sujeet Kumar

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Friday detained Ajit Sahu, son of former minister and senior BJD leader Nrusingha Charan Sahu, for allegedly cheating Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar.

According to the BJP MP’s complaint, Ajit had taken Rs 25 lakh from him in 2023, promising to arrange a plot at Trisulia. “He neither executed the deal nor refunded the money, following which I lodged a complaint against him at Tughlaq Road police station,” Kumar said.

Kumar lodged a complaint against Ajit at Tughlaq Road police station in New Delhi in December 2024. A Delhi court later declared Ajit a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear despite the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW). Delhi Police subsequently informed their Bhubaneswar counterparts about the case.

Ajit, who was staying in the Nuasahi area under Nayapalli police limits, was detained on Friday. Delhi Police are likely to take him to the national capital on transit remand, sources said.

He asserted he had borrowed money from Kumar and had already repaid about 75 per cent of it, a claim the BJP MP said was untrue.

Ajit’s father, Nrusingha Charan Sahu, served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Commerce and Transport from May 2017 to 2019 in the previous BJD government.