Facial recognition checks conducted near Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to enhance the safety of devotees and tourists, Puri police conducted a special checking drive around the Shree Jagannath Temple on Thursday night, using facial recognition and fingerprint verification to identify persons found moving suspiciously in the area.

“The main objective of the technology-based checking was to identify persons with criminal backgrounds. The facial recognition system and fingerprint verification can identify anti-socials from other cities or states who arrive here to commit offences by checking their details against the national criminal database,” said Puri SP Prateek Singh.

During the drive, police identified persons who had been staying at a particular spot for a prolonged period or were found roaming suspiciously near shops, markets, crowded areas and other public places around the Srimandir. Their details were verified to ascertain whether they had any criminal antecedents.

Police said the exercise was not limited to identifying criminals but was also aimed at keeping a close watch on the movement of anti-socials and taking preventive measures before they could commit any offence.

“Technology-driven and physical checking, along with other preventive measures, will continue around the temple and at other sensitive and crowded areas of the town in the coming days,” police said.

Police have stepped up preventive measures to curb offences such as theft, snatching and pickpocketing. They are combining advanced technology with human resources to control crime and maintain law and order in Puri, sources added.