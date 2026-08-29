Flash floods in Nepal leave families of plumbers worried in Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: Families in several villages of Kendrapara district are worried about the safety of their relatives who are working as plumbers in Nepal following the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan country.

Balaram Mohanty (72) of Belatala village under Pattamundai block is anxiously following television reports on the floods in northern Nepal. His son Bikash Mohanty (42) has been working as a plumber in Kathmandu for the past 15 years and lives there with his wife and children.

“The footage of the devastation leaves my heart pounding with fear and anxiety. My son and daughter-in-law Madhumita spoke to me on Thursday and told me that the situation in Nepal was grave. We are now praying for their safety,” said Balaram.

Speaking to this newspaper over phone from Kathmandu, Bikash said several people had died in the flash floods. He also informed that many plumbers from Kendrapara worked in different parts of Nepal.

“A frantic search is underway for people believed to be missing in the catastrophic flash floods. We suspect some plumbers from Kendrapara may also be missing, but we cannot name them at present. I have assured my parents not to worry about me and my family,” he said.