Floodwaters of Indravati river submerge 3,000 hectare cropland in Koraput district

JEYPORE: Floodwaters of Indravati river have inundated nearly 3,000 hectare (ha) of standing crops in 17 villages under Kotpad block of Koraput district, leaving hundreds of farmers staring at heavy losses.

Paddy, sugarcane and maize cultivated across vast tracts of farmland in Dhamnahandi, Sutipadar, Chandili, Guali, Sadaranga, Gumuda and Girla gram panchayats have been submerged following the rise in water level of Indravati river. The prolonged waterlogging has raised concerns over crop damage, particularly in low-lying agricultural fields.

Farmers said they had already invested heavily in seeds, fertilisers, labour and other agricultural inputs and were hoping for a good harvest. However, the flood has washed away their hopes of recovering the investment. With several fields remaining waterlogged, farmers fear that standing crops may rot if the floodwater does not recede soon.

“The crop was nearing maturity and we were expecting a good harvest. Now the entire field is under water. We have spent a substantial amount on cultivation, and it is difficult to say how we will recover the losses,”said Sukriya Pradhan, a farmer from Girla.

Agriculture and revenue officials have formed joint teams to assess the extent of crop damage in the affected villages. The teams have started field-level verification to identify the affected areas and assess the damage to individual crops.