NIT-Rourkela student bags Rs 1.31-crore package amid global layoff wave

ROURKELA: Notwithstanding the global layoff scenario triggered by an economic slowdown, the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has recorded strong placement and internship outcomes for the 2025-26 academic year.

Students across various academic programmes received 1,340 placement offers and 364 six-month internship offers, providing opportunities for potential pre-placement offers (PPOs).

The BTech programme recorded the highest annual CTC of Rs 1.31 crore, followed by Rs 83.60 lakh. The average CTC stood at Rs 15.33 lakh.

For MTech, the highest CTC was Rs 46.38 lakh, offered to a computer science and engineering student, followed by Rs 44 lakh offered to a student from electronics and communication engineering. The programme recorded an average CTC of Rs 11.90 lakh.

The internship season also remained strong, with the highest stipend reaching Rs 1.50 lakh per month.

BTech placements stood at 95.47 per cent, with all registered candidates in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, ceramic engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering securing placement offers.

Six other major programmes - biotechnology, civil engineering, electronics and communication engineering, electronics and instrumentation engineering, industrial design, and metallurgical and materials engineering - recorded placement rates of more than 90 per cent.

As many as 374 recruiters participated in the 2025-26 placement drive, with around half of them being first-time recruiters.