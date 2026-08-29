Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi disburses Subhadra scheme assistance to 1.03 crore women

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday disbursed over Rs 5,163 crore under the fifth instalment of Subhadra scheme to more than 1.03 crore beneficiaries in Odisha.

Addressing a state-level function at Lathipada in Nayagarh district, Majhi described the scheme as a symbol of women’s empowerment. He said 2,21,054 women had received the assistance for the first time. Majhi said providing the assistance on Rakhi Purnima, as the head of the government, felt like fulfilling a brother’s duty. He, however, stressed that financial assistance alone could not empower women.

“Women should be made self-reliant socially, politically and financially. They should have the right to take decisions for themselves,” he said. Citing a survey by IIM-Sambalpur and the State Bank of India, he said nearly 80 per cent of beneficiaries had invested the assistance in long-term financial security, business and development activities rather than merely meeting daily needs. About 87.19 per cent beneficiaries described the assistance as very useful, he said.

Majhi said Odisha had set a record in the country by creating 27 lakh Lakhpati Didis. He also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and said Rs 1,22,764 crore had been allocated for women’s welfare and related schemes in the 2026-27 Odisha Budget.