Orissa High Court to hold special sitting on waterlogging issues in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Taking serious note of the precarious condition of roads and waterlogging in Cuttack city following recent rains, the Orissa High Court has summoned senior government and civic officials for a special sitting on Saturday to address the problem.

A special bench of Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh issued the direction while hearing the PIL on civic issues in the city. The bench has directed the additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development department, secretary of Works department, engineer-in-chief, Works department, commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation and director, municipal administration, to appear either personally or through virtual mode.

The bench has been receiving assistance from an Advocates’ Committee headed by the president and secretary of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA).

During Thursday’s hearing, Md Shahbaz, superintending engineer, R&B Division-I, Cuttack, and Atanu Kumar Samanta, city engineer, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, joined the proceedings virtually.

The bench, however, was not satisfied with their submissions regarding the prevailing civic situation. “From their submission, it appears that they have no idea about the road condition and waterlogging at different places in Cuttack Municipal Corporation,” it observed.