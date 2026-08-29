Teachers stage dharna in front of Ravenshaw university V-C’s office in Odisha

CUTTACK: The ongoing unrest in Ravenshaw University over the teacher-MLA spat and the changes in hostel administration has escalated with members of Ravenshaw University Teachers’ Association(RUTA) resorting to mass casual leave on Friday.

They also sat on dharna in front of vice-chancellor’s office protesting political interference on the campus and demanding revocation of the notification on formation of new residence committee.

They said the decision to launch the agitation was taken after V-C Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra allegedly failed to issue any clarification on the external interference on the campus or take steps towards fulfilling their demands.

The demands include making public the steps taken by the university to restore the respect and dignity of teachers, conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident at East hostel, issuing a rebuttal to the letter sent by the MLA to the Speaker and immediately revoking the notification issued on August 13 regarding changes to the residence committee and assignment of duties and responsibilities to the university’s previous residence committee.

RUTA spokesperson Prof Netaji Abhinandan said, “The V-C has failed to issue any official statement regarding outside interference on the campus and has not taken any steps towards fulfilling our demands. We have been trying to get an appointment with the V-C for the last 10 days, but he refused to meet the association’s delegation, forcing us to go on mass casual leave and protest.”

The teachers said from Saturday, they will join duty but wear black badges indefinitely until their demands are met.