Two-year-old boy of Ganjam district gets head stuck in metal pot, rescued

BERHAMPUR: A two-year-old boy of Ganjam district had a narrow escape after fire services personnel removed an aluminium cooking pot stuck on his head in an operation that lasted for around 40 minutes on Friday.

According to reports, Trilochan Pradhan, son of Bidyadhar Pradhan of Rambha area, was playing at home in the evening when his head accidentally got stuck in an aluminium pot. Family members tried to remove it using different methods for a long time, but their efforts went in vain as the pot remained firmly stuck.

As night fell and arranging immediate medical assistance became difficult, the family took the child to Rambha fire station and sought help from the personnel present there.

Removing the pot posed a major challenge for the fire services personnel as a slight mistake while using a cutter could have injured the boy. The firemen therefore proceeded cautiously, gradually cutting through the aluminium pot while taking care not to hurt the child. After a sustained effort that lasted around 40 minutes, the pot was safely removed from Trilochan’s head.

Family members expressed relief after the child was freed and also thanked the firemen for saving the boy. Villagers too praised the Rambha fire services personnel for their prompt and careful response.