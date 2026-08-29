Union minister Jual Oram targets detractors for defaming him, says will chop off their hands

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Friday trained gun on his detractors who he said were trying to destabilise him and warned them of dire consequences.

“Some people are spending money to defame me. They are engaged in disinformation campaign thinking if Jual Oram is dropped, they may get a ministerial berth,” he said after meeting state BJP general secretary (Organisation) Manas Mohanty over the recent developments.

His statement came days after his Rourkela representative Prakash Paswan was arrested for allegedly harbouring criminals in state-managed Circuit House.

The Union minister alleged that some people who entered BJP from other parties were spending money to destabilise him. “This is condemnable. I met Manas Mohanty and apprised him of everything in details. They (the party officer-bearers) will hold discussion and give me justice. If not, I will meet the party’s Central leadership.”

The Sundargarh MP lost his cool before mediapersons and surprised many with his choice of words for his critics, who he said, were trying to defame him. “If anyone tries to discredit my reputation, I have the strength to chop off their hands. I am throwing a challenge. I had announced not to contest elections anymore. But I will fight the polls again. The people who are against me will see what I will do to them.”