Malaria cases rising, Odisha government moves new strategy to control

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will form an expert technical team to review the malaria control programme and formulate a dedicated strategy for Odisha with special focus on high-burden areas.
A state-level team led by the additional director (vector-borne diseases) will also visit Malkangiri to undertake field-level reviews across all blocks in the tribal-dominated district.
The decisions were taken during the meeting of state technical task force on malaria elimination and control of other vector-borne diseases, chaired by Health and Family Welfare department secretary Aswathy S on Saturday.
The proposed technical team will comprise experts from RMRC Bhubaneswar, office of the senior regional director of World Health Organisation and technical experts from the state. It will review the existing malaria guidelines and programme implementation in the state and prepare a dedicated and evidence-based plan focusing on rapid response in high-burden areas, officials said.
The Task Force accorded special attention to Malkangiri in view of the rising malaria burden in the district. A detailed report will be submitted to the health secretary.
The meeting reviewed malaria cases and the districtwise situation, with emphasis on strengthening surveillance and rapid response in districts reporting a higher malaria burden.
As per the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) report, Odisha topped in malaria infection with 62,137 cases in 2025.
Around 13,034 cases had been reported in Kalahandi while 10,913 had been registered in Rayagada and 8,342 in Kandhamal. Koraput and Malkangiri had reported 6,950 and 6,533 cases, respectively. Mayurbhanj also reported 5,000 cases.
The state had also registered the highest 68,693 malaria cases in 2024 and 41,973 in 2023. The disease has reportedly claimed lives of three students, two in Rayagada and one in Malkangiri, in July this year.
The state task force decided that all partner organisations and agencies involved in implementation and monitoring of the malaria programme will use a state-approved integrated monitoring format, ensuring greater coordination and uniformity in surveillance, reporting and follow-up action across districts.
Special measures will also be taken to protect students residing in tribal residential schools, particularly those located in malaria-prone and border areas.