Malaria cases rising, Odisha government moves new strategy to control

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will form an expert technical team to review the malaria control programme and formulate a dedicated strategy for Odisha with special focus on high-burden areas.

A state-level team led by the additional director (vector-borne diseases) will also visit Malkangiri to undertake field-level reviews across all blocks in the tribal-dominated district.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of state technical task force on malaria elimination and control of other vector-borne diseases, chaired by Health and Family Welfare department secretary Aswathy S on Saturday.

The proposed technical team will comprise experts from RMRC Bhubaneswar, office of the senior regional director of World Health Organisation and technical experts from the state. It will review the existing malaria guidelines and programme implementation in the state and prepare a dedicated and evidence-based plan focusing on rapid response in high-burden areas, officials said.

The Task Force accorded special attention to Malkangiri in view of the rising malaria burden in the district. A detailed report will be submitted to the health secretary.