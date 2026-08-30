CMC sets up three ‘Rupayan’ centres for donation of used goods to the needy

CUTTACK: In a bid to spread the message of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has set up three ‘Rupayan’ centres across the city, encouraging residents to donate their old and used household articles for the needy and destitute.

The three Rupayan centres have been set up at the Mission Shakti Complex within the Barabati Stadium premises, College Square and Nuapada. They are being managed by the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) while the manpower has been provided by State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation. Space for the purpose has been allotted by the district administration.

CMC officials said Rupayan encourages citizens to look at unused articles not as waste but as resources that can find a new purpose in another home. The collected articles are being be sanitised, cleaned and made available free of cost for reuse by the needy and destitute according to their requirements, they said.

CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota appealed to people to avoid throwing away usable clothes, household articles and other items lying unused at home and donate them at any of the Rupayan centres. “Rupayan is more than just a reuse centre. It is a humanitarian bridge, connecting one household’s surplus with another person’s need, reducing waste while renewing the spirit of sharing,” she said.

CMC officials said through the initiative, the civic body seeks to create a new model of citizen participation where a cleaner and kinder Cuttack go hand-in-hand.