Do not conceal the facts and mislead people: Former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s appeal to BJP MPs over the MMDR amendment Bill, Sambalpur MP and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan issued a stern rebuttal to his Opposition to the changes in the Act and accused the former chief minister of misleading the people by concealing facts.

Pradhan reiterated that the amendment was a historic step which would propel economic growth and infrastructure development in Odisha while protecting state revenues, local industries and consumers from inflationary pressures. Rejecting Naveen’s accusation that Odisha will lose its mining revenue, he said that 90 per cent of total mining sector revenue would continue to accrue to the state exchequer. “Odisha will retain auction premiums, royalty and district mineral foundation (DMF) fund collection under the revised framework,” he said. Pradhan credited the Narendra Modi government’s 2015 MMDR reforms, particularly mandatory e-auctions and the increase in ad-valorem royalty, for a substantial rise in the state’s mining revenues. He contrasted this with the pre-2014 period when, he alleged, mining concessions were distributed through non-transparent mechanisms.

Defending the amendment’s provisions on taxation, Pradhan said imposing multiple levies on mineral-bearing land could have adversely affected mining and manufacturing operations in districts such as Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Jajpur. Such levies would have increased the cost of steel, cement, power and coal and eventually burdened consumers. The section 9D of the amended law provides a ceiling on such levies while protecting state revenues, he asserted.