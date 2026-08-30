‘History will judge you’: BJD president Naveen Patnaik tells BJP MPs of Odisha

@ Bhubaneswar

Stepping up his campaign against the amendment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday made an emotional appeal to the BJP MPs from Odisha to oppose the move and press for the recall of the new legislation. In a letter addressed to the BJP MPs, Naveen called upon them to listen to their conscience and seek reversal of the amendment which would snatch the powers of the state over its mineral resources.

“History remembers and honours those who raise their voice when injustice is done to their people and its resources. History will judge you not by the party you stood with but by whether you stood up for Odisha when it mattered most,” he said.

“You are standing at a historic juncture with a choice to stand and fight for the state and people who sent you to Lok Sabha with a mandate to protect their interests. This law is an injustice to the children and youth of Odisha, whose future is linked to the resources and opportunities of this state,” he added.

Describing August 13, the day the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, as a ‘black day for Odisha’, Naveen questioned their decision to support what he termed an arbitrary legislation with far-reaching consequences for the state. “The Bill was passed with less than 10 minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha, despite having provisions with far reaching implications for the people of Odisha,” Naveen’s letter said.