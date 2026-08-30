In flood-hit Kendrapara district, education under the weather

KENDRAPARA: Even as Kendrapara continues to reel under the impact of floods, education has gone for a toss with several schools damaged and students forced to stay at home for nearly a month.

The worst-affected areas include the riverside villages of Aul, Pattamundai, Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks. Such is the situation that many schools have sustained infrastructure damage and lie submerged, while some others have been converted into temporary shelters for those who lost their homes in the floods.

Under such circumstances, education has taken a back seat. Santosh Rout, a Class VI student of Jay Hind High School at Dandisahi under Pattamundai block said, their house was completely damaged by the flood. “All our books have become wet. Our school was also submerged for around three days,” he added.

Many other students also complained that they lost their textbooks and notebooks after the floodwaters inundated their homes. A teacher of a primary school at Singhgaon under Pattamundai block said the devastation was so widespread that proper resumption of classes could be delayed by nearly two more months.

Abhaya Das, a Class IX student of Patrapur High School in Aul block said villagers had used some classrooms and verandahs as temporary shelters for cattle and goats owing to which they are now lying littered with animal dung and leftover fodder.