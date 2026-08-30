Man beats wife to death after dispute, buries body in pit; held in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A 45-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death with a stick before burying her body in a pit at the backyard of their house to conceal the crime.

The incident occurred at Indipur village under Sadar police limits here on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Kausalya Pradhan (42), wife of Girish Pradhan, a daily wage labourer. Sadar IIC Priyabrat Dash said the couple had been married for around 15 years and has four children, all minors.

“The couple had a strained relationship since the beginning of their marriage. Grish was known to often beat his wife following arguments,” said the IIC.

As per sources, the duo had a huge argument on Friday night after which Girish assaulted Kausalya, leading to her death. When he realised that she had died, he dragged her body to the backyard where he buried it under a pit and covered it with soil to conceal the crime.

The matter came to light in the morning when neighbours found Kausalya’s body hidden under the soil. They informed the matter to police who then reached the spot and exhumed the body. Girish reportedly confessed to the crime, police said.