Man held with Rs 7 lakh worth gold jewellery in Jagatpur town

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Saturday arrested an inter-district chain snatcher and recovered four gold chains, including a mangalsutra worth over Rs 7 lakh from his possession. The accused, Deepak Pradhan (22), belongs to Mundamala in Jajpur district.

Police said one Jajna Jyoti Sahoo of Andhari village had lodged a complaint in July alleging that two bike-borne miscreants came snatched his gold chain near Nimpur cricket ground. Police launched an investigation and eventually identified the two miscreants, one of whom was Pradhan. He was subsequently arrested.

During interrogation, he confessed to have been involved in several chain-snatching incidents along with his associate, in areas within the jurisdiction of Jagatpur police station and other nearby localities.

“Accused Deepak is a professional chain snatcher and has around 14 cases pending against him at different police stations in Jajpur and Cuttack districts. Efforts are on to apprehend his associate,” said a senior police officer.