Meat shop owner shot dead by employee over unpaid salary in Burla

SAMBALPUR: A 36-year-old meat shop owner was shot dead in broad daylight allegedly by his 28-year-old employee over non-payment of salary at Kirba Chowk under Burla police limits on Saturday.

The deceased, Md Anish, was shot three times by accused Raja Swami and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Swami, a native of Mangal Bazar in Jharsuguda, was arrested later in the evening. Police also seized the firearm allegedly used in the crime.

Anish ran a meat shop near PC Bridge Chowk in Burla, where Swami worked as an employee. Preliminary investigation revealed that Anish had allegedly not paid Swami’s salary for the past few months. Repeated demands by Swami for clearance of the pending dues had reportedly led to resentment between the two.

On Saturday, following another confrontation over the unpaid salary, Swami allegedly took out a firearm and fired multiple rounds at Anish in full public view. While the exact sequence of events leading to the shooting is yet to be established, police said the scientific team examining the crime scene found that seven rounds had been fired, three of which hit Anish.

Police rushed to the spot after the incident and launched an investigation.

Additional SP Ajay Mishra said the shooting appeared to have taken place over a personal monetary dispute and that Swami had confessed to the crime. The source of the firearm is yet to be ascertained, he added.