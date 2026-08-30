Odisha eyeing global sports capital status with ‘playground to podium’ approach: CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state government is making sustained efforts to emerge as a global sports capital by strengthening grassroots infrastructure, nurturing sporting talent and providing world-class training facilities.

Addressing the state-level National Sports Day celebration, Majhi said the government’s vision for the state’s sporting transformation will follow the ‘Padia Ru Podium’ (playground to podium) approach.

Calling upon youngsters to adopt the spirit and discipline of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is observed as National Sports Day, the chief minister said the government is working with the mantra, “Kheliba Odisha, Jitiba Odisha” (Odisha will play, Odisha will win).

Majhi said modern stadiums are being constructed in all 314 blocks at an estimated cost of Rs 4,124 crore to promote sports at the grassroots. A world-class sports complex is being developed at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar, while the Baji Rout Regional Sports Hub in Dhenkanal and five other regional sports hubs are also being established.

The government is also focusing on discovering rural sporting talent through the CM’s Trophy, while sports equipment is being distributed among youths in 485 villages across 10 Maoist-affected districts, he said.

Majhi also highlighted Odisha’s selection to host the 2028 Asian and World Athletics Indoor Championships, describing it as a historic achievement for the state.

The chief minister presented the 2025 Biju Patnaik Sports and Adventure Awards to sportspersons, coaches, officials and others for their contribution to sports.