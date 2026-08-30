Orissa HC pulls up senior officials over delay in complying with order, seeks explanation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has come down heavily on four senior officials of state Transport and Finance departments in a contempt case over non-compliance of order for reinstatement of a staff at the office of the regional transport officer (RTO), Chandikhole.

While hearing the contempt petition filed by Ganesh Chandra Patra, the staff concerned, the court directed former principal secretary in the Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee, principal secretary Finance department Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur and RTO, Chandikhole, Sisir Kumar Sahoo, to file affidavits explaining their conduct within a week. The bench made the timeline “peremptory and mandatory” and posted the matter for September 1.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman expressed strong displeasure over the “dormant and lethargic attitude” of senior Odisha government officials in complying with its order to reinstate Patra, warning that continued inaction in implementing a court directive could itself amount to contempt.

“The court cannot be a mute spectator and act on the tune of the government officials,” the bench observed adding, “the dormant and/or lethargic attitude of the officials in ensuring the compliance of the order is also a contemptuous act”.