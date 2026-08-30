Over 20 cars damage as fire breaks out at showroom near Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Autonagar at Haldipadar, on the outskirts of Berhampur, in the early hours of Saturday, causing extensive damage and gutting more than 20 high-end cars.

The fire was detected around 5 am when two security guards on night duty noticed smoke coming from inside the service centre. They immediately alerted company employees, who informed the Fire Services department.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread rapidly across the two-storey building. Fourteen fire tenders from eight fire stations and more than 70 firefighters were deployed to contain the blaze. The Fire department also deployed its advanced firefighting robot, ‘Krishna’, to tackle the fire.

After nearly three hours of intensive firefighting, the blaze was brought completely under control. More than 20 cars parked inside the service centre were reportedly gutted in the fire. A two-wheeler service centre operating on the upper floor suffered comparatively less damage.