Prof GK Nayak takes charge as new V-C of DRIEMS University, Cuttack

CUTTACK: Noted academician and technocrat Prof Gopal Krushna Nayak, known for his contributions to engineering and management education, research and consultancy, took charge as the new vice-chancellor of DRIEMS University on Friday.

He was welcomed and felicitated by founder chairman Pramod Chandra Rath and members of the university’s Board of Management.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore, Prof Nayak began his professional career in power electronics design at NELCO in Mumbai and later worked in supply chain management at NTPC, New Delhi. He subsequently joined the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, where he served in several capacities, including dean.

The felicitation programme was attended by outgoing V-C Prakash Kumar Hota, Pro V-C Ramakanta Panigrahi, registrar Krushna Prasad Pati and administrative director Balaram Kar, among others.