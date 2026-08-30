‘Roads not mere tar and stone’: Orissa HC seeks action plan for Cuttack

CUTTACK: Expressing strong displeasure over the continuing poor condition of roads in Cuttack despite repeated directions since 2020, the Orissa High Court on Saturday directed the government to submit an action plan within seven days.

“A road is not mere tar and stone. It’s a lifeline under Article 19(1)(d) read with Article 21 of the Constitution,” the division bench of Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh observed at a special sitting, while holding that compliance affidavits filed by authorities have failed to translate into motorable roads due to administrative apathy.

The observations came as senior officials appeared before the court following its August 27 order seeking their presence over the appalling state of roads in the city.

Additional chief secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee assured the bench that a comprehensive plan was being worked out for construction, maintenance and repair of roads in Cuttack. She also said a detailed project report was being prepared for proper storm water discharge to tackle waterlogging, particularly during monsoon.