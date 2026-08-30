‘Roads not mere tar and stone’: Orissa HC seeks action plan for Cuttack

CUTTACK: Expressing strong displeasure over the continuing poor condition of roads in Cuttack despite repeated directions since 2020, the Orissa High Court on Saturday directed the government to submit an action plan within seven days.
“A road is not mere tar and stone. It’s a lifeline under Article 19(1)(d) read with Article 21 of the Constitution,” the division bench of Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh observed at a special sitting, while holding that compliance affidavits filed by authorities have failed to translate into motorable roads due to administrative apathy.
The observations came as senior officials appeared before the court following its August 27 order seeking their presence over the appalling state of roads in the city.
Additional chief secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee assured the bench that a comprehensive plan was being worked out for construction, maintenance and repair of roads in Cuttack. She also said a detailed project report was being prepared for proper storm water discharge to tackle waterlogging, particularly during monsoon.
Works department officials placed before the court a special proposal for road repairs under Cuttack R&B Division-I. The court directed the special secretary, Works department, to file an affidavit within seven days detailing the steps taken and timelines for completion. Similar modalities are to be adopted for roads under Division-II.
CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota informed the court about road works in CDA Section-13, which would be handed over to it after completion for maintenance. On arterial roads, CMC counsel claimed that 70 per cent were in good condition.
The bench, however, said it was difficult to accept the submission in view of concerns raised by members of the Advocates’ Committees representing different wards. The court directed the committees to inspect their respective wards and submit comprehensive reports on arterial roads within seven days.
The matter will next be heard on September 10.