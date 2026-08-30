Seven test positive for scrub typhus in a week at Pallahara town

ANGUL: With one death suspected to be linked to scrub typhus and seven people testing positive for the disease in a week, panic gripped Sanbagdhari village in Pallahara block.

The deceased was identified as Sumanta Sethi (30) of Sanbagdhari village. He developed fever and body ache last week and was initially rushed to a local hospital.

Sumanta was later shifted to Deogarh, where he tested negative for the viral disease. He was then taken to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, but could not be admitted due to a shortage of beds. He was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Burla, where a blood test reportedly tested positive for scrub typhus.

However, Angul CDMO Madan Mohan Pradhan said Sethi had multiple other health complications and that it could not be confirmed whether his death was caused by scrub typhus.

Following the report, medical teams from Angul visited Sanbagdhari and conducted door-to-door surveys to identify suspected cases. Seven villagers tested positive for scrub typhus and are undergoing treatment in the past one week. Their condition is stable, said the CDMO.

Pradhan said strict surveillance was being maintained in the Pallahara area to identify cases and ensure timely treatment. He said scrub typhus is transmitted through the bite of infected mites, which are commonly found in vegetation and forested areas. He advised people to avoid entering jungle areas, particularly during the rainy season, to reduce the risk of infection.