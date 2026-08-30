Seven tourists from Odisha's Bhadrak evacuates to safety in Nepal

BHUBANESWAR: Amid devastating flash floods in Nepal, seven tourists from Bhadrak were evacuated to safety after their journey was disrupted by the natural calamity.

The tourists were part of a 51-member group travelling with a Kolkata-based tour operator. Around 43 members of the group were from Kerala.

According to reports, the group initially took shelter near the Manakamana temple after their onward journey from Kathmandu was disrupted. The tourists were forced to abandon their journey after covering around 70 km and were later shifted to Bhairahawa to facilitate their return. The tour operator is working to ensure their safe return, sources said.

Meanwhile, four persons from Odisha are unaccounted for following the flash floods in Nepal. They include two members of a family from Bargarh.