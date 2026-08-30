Three assault bus passengers & staff, arrest by Berhampur police

BERHAMPUR: Bada Bazar police in Berhampur on Saturday arrested three history-sheeters for allegedly assaulting passengers and staff of a city bus and vandalising the vehicle, extorting Rs 1,000 from the conductor and threatening them with death late on Friday night.

The accused are Omm Das (21), Omm Pradhan (20) and Rahul Khetri (21), all from Bada Bazar area. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the trio was arrested basing on the complaint of bus conductor Uma Prasad Mishra (43).

“The incident occurred at around 10 pm while Maa Baral Devi bus was on way from New Bus Stand through Dumduma Colony towards Kotagada. The three miscreants intercepted the bus and then got into the vehicle, demanding extortion from the helper. When he refused, they started assaulting him, besides the conductor, the driver and also the passengers before forcibly taking Rs 1,000 from the conductor’s pocket,” said the SP.

He said before fleeing, the trio also damaged the bus and threatened to kill the bus staff and passengers if they informed the matter to police. During investigation, police recorded the statements of witnesses and eventually arrested the three.

Police also seized a motorcycle, a scooter, Rs 1,000 in cash, a bamboo stick and a mobile phone from the accused. During further investigation, the cops found that the three have criminal antecedents. Das has seven previous cases, including those under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and SC/ST Act, while Pradhan has one previous case. Khetri has three cases registered against him.

Further investigation is underway, said police.