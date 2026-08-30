Woman dies in Nuapada district, family alleges medical negligence

NUAPADA: A 40-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) early on Saturday, with her family alleging medical negligence.

The deceased, Lochanti Majhi, was a native of Pendrapathar under under Komna block. She had been admitted to Nuapada DHH for treatment on Tuesday. Her family claimed that Majhi was administered two wrong injections during treatment on Friday night. They alleged that she subsequently developed a severe headache and abdominal bloating, following which her condition deteriorated. She eventually died at around 1.30 am on the day.

Following her death, Congress leader Ghaisram Majhi, BJD leader Bhanupratap Majhi and senior Congress leader Rabi Mangaraj, along with the woman’s family members and local residents, launched a protest outside the office of the chief district medical officer. The protesters placed the body in front of the office and staged a dharna from around 8 am, demanding an inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.

The protesters specifically sought an investigation into the role of the doctor treating Majhi. They also demanded that a murder case be registered in connection with the case. A complaint was later submitted at Nuapada police station.

The agitation continued for more than four hours and was withdrawn after sub-collector Surmi Soren reached the spot and held discussions with the family members and political leaders. Subsequently, the body was sent for postmortem.

Soren said, an independent inquiry committee will be formed and whosoever found responsible for the mishap will face stringent action. The exact cause of death is yet to be established. Further investigation is awaited.