22 new scrub typhus cases detected in Angul

ANGUL: At least 22 fresh cases of scrub typhus were reportedly detected in Sanbagdhari village under Pallahara block here on Sunday.
After seven positive cases were reported in Sanbagdhari over the past week, samples from 130 villagers were collected for rapid diagnostic kit tests. Of them, 22 were found to be positive.
Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Angul Madan Mohan Pradhan said the seven persons who had earlier tested positive through the kit test were subsequently tested under the ELISA method and found negative. He said the ELISA test is more accurate and reliable method of detecting scrub typhus.
The CDMO said those who tested positive through the kit tests on Sunday are currently staying at home and receiving treatment from a team of doctors. Their blood samples will also be tested under the ELISA method soon.
Pradhan also confirmed that no death due to scrub typhus has been reported so far. The CDMO said the 30-year-old man’s death, which was earlier linked to scrub typhus, was caused by kidney-related ailments.
On the day, Pallahara MLA Ashok Mohanty visited the village along with the CDMO and other officials. He directed the health authorities to conduct ELISA tests on all villagers and provide the best possible treatment to those who test positive through the method.
Medical teams have been camping in the village to provide treatment to people suffering from fever. Villagers have been advised to take necessary precautions including application of insect-repellant cream before going to agricultural fields.
Pallahara sub-collector Rabindra Patel said all necessary steps were being taken to contain the spread of the disease. The entire village will be sanitised on Monday. ELISA tests will also be conducted on all villagers, he said.
Located on Angul-Keonjhar border and surrounded by dense forests, Sanbagdhari village has a population of nearly 1,000.