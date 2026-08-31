BTech student dies in road accident, another hurt in Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: A 19-year-old BTech student was killed and another suffered grievous injuries after their scooter met with an accident in Mahendragiri hill area under Garabandha police limits in Gajapati district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Satyabrata Nayak (19) of Bhuyansahi village in Deogarh district, while the injured youth is Saswat Kumar Sahu (19) of Jatni in Khurda. Both were students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur.

According to reports, Satyabrata and Saswat left Jatni at around 11 pm on Saturday on a scooter. They reached the Mahendragiri hill early on Sunday morning and spent some time touring the scenic mountainous region. When the duo was returning, the scooter apparently hit a roadside rock near Burukhat gate on the Mahendragiri ghat road at around noon.

Due to the impact, the duo was thrown off their two-wheeler and fell off the ghat road. While Saswat survived the fall, Satyabrata died on the spot.

On being informed, Garabandha police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi for postmortem. Saswat was initially admitted to the primary health centre at Kainpur. After his family members arrived, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Garabandha IIC Prashant Kumar Nisika said police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.