CM Mohan Charan Majhi to launch mega cooperative membership drive tomorrow

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will launch a mega cooperative membership campaign, ‘Sambandha’, on September 1 with the objective of enrolling at least one member from every rural household into the cooperative network.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the campaign along with a mobile application to facilitate transparent and hassle-free digital registration. The initiative is aimed at taking cooperative services to every rural household and strengthening the economic foundation of village communities.

For the first time in the state’s cooperative history, primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) will distribute dividends to farmer members.

In the first phase, more than three lakh members of 180 PACS and LAMPS will receive dividends of around Rs 14 crore. The state government, as a stakeholder, will receive Rs 4.22 crore, which will be reinvested in the development of the cooperative sector.

The chief minister will virtually inaugurate 21 new milk collection centres, taking the number operated through PACS and LAMPS to 97. The centres are intended to encourage dairy farming and strengthen rural livelihoods.