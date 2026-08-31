Dharmendra Pradhan seeks C-DAC centre at GMU & expansion of STPI

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to establish a regional Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) and expand the existing Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre in the city.

Pradhan made the requests in two separate letters to Vaishnaw, stressing the need to strengthen the education, IT and technology ecosystem in western Odisha.

In his letter seeking a C-DAC centre at GMU, the former Union minister said the facility would significantly boost research in data analytics, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI), besides creating opportunities for collaboration between academia, startups, industries and government institutions.

He said a C-DAC centre would help develop skilled manpower in AI, cybersecurity, Indian language technologies and digital solutions while fostering innovation and technology-led entrepreneurship in the region.

In his second letter, Pradhan sought expansion and modernisation of the STPI centre in Sambalpur, proposing that it be developed into a future-ready IT, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and innovation hub.

He said Sambalpur and its adjoining areas have significant potential in IT, ESDM, semiconductor design and digital infrastructure. Although the existing STPI centre has contributed to the region’s digital economy, its expansion has become necessary in view of the growing opportunities in IT, startups, AI, semiconductor design and digital services, he said.

According to Pradhan, an expanded STPI facility could promote technology companies, startups, incubation, skill development and innovation while creating high-quality employment opportunities for the youths of Odisha, particularly in semiconductor design, AI, IT and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Pradhan expressed the hope that establishing a C-DAC centre at GMU and modernising the STPI facility would strengthen Odisha’s digital and technology ecosystem and contribute to developing Sambalpur as a globally competitive technology hub.