Education, agriculture, entrepreneurship key to Odisha’s devpt, say experts

BHUBANESWAR: Education holds key to collective progress and development, opined chairman and managing director of Eastern Media Limited Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

Addressing the Nachiketa Annual Lecture Series 2026 here on Saturday, Patnaik said collective progress has been witnessed wherever education has developed, and wherever the future generation has received appropriate training, comprehensive development has been strengthened.

“From proper utilisation of natural resources to development of agriculture, industry, entrepreneurship and tourism, and from expansion of technological capabilities to enrichment of heritage and culture, progress in every sphere depends fundamentally on a strong and quality education system,” Patnaik underlined.

Noted chartered accountant and independent director in the Board of Directors of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC), Purnendu Kar, delivered the lecture and stressed that development of agriculture must be the first step towards development of the state.

He proposed that farmers should have the right to determine the price of their produce. “Appropriate market mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that farmers receive fair returns and benefit adequately from their produce,” Kar said.