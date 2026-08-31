Five students attacked and robbed by miscreants in Koraput

JEYPORE: Five students including three women were allegedly attacked and robbed of their mobile phones and cash by a group of miscreants while returning from popular tourist destination and Odisha’s highest peak Deomali in Koraput district on Friday evening.

The incident came to light after the students, two of whom are from Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, filed a complaint in Kotia police station on Saturday evening.

The victims are Srestha Senapati, Chandrika Senapati, Kunal Takiri, Lingaraj Khosla and Ushashree Senapati. While Srestha and Chandrika are CUO students, Kunal and Lingaraj are from a college in Semiliguda. Ushashree is a student of a college in Puri.

According to the victims, the incident took place at around 7 pm on Friday when they were returning from Deomali peak by a car. They alleged that two to three miscreants approached them on the pretext of seeking a lift and suddenly attacked them from behind with stones and sticks.